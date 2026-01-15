Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lagoon teases with inside look at new 'Nutcracker' thrill ride

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune)
A mock up of the new attraction is shown during the unveiling of the new ride The Nutcracker at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.
FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon Amusement Park has offered up a quick glimpse of its newest attraction, which it promises to be one of the park's "most innovative and daring thrill rides."

In a video posted to social media, the park showcased a tease of "The Nutcracker," its massive new swing ride scheduled to open this spring. The video ascends to the sky and features the ride's massive blue-and-white towers that the pendulum will swing through.

As the swing reaches its highest point, riders will be lifted nearly 150 feet above the park before they're released and experience forces almost five times the force of gravity.

Not much else was shared in the video, and the 50-foot nutcracker that will stand guard next to the ride was nowhere to be seen.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Nutcracker ride's theming will help it blend with Lagoon's popular biergarten, which sits next to the attraction.

