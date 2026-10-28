Layton man shot by police after allegedly approaching them with a knife

LAYTON, Ut. — A Layton man was hospitalized overnight Wednesday after being shot by police.

It happened by the Overlook at Sunset Point Apartments around 12:49 a.m.

The man's ex-girlfriend called police reporting he was armed with a knife, while expressing concern that he could stab responding officers.

When Layton City Police pulled up to the scene, the man reportedly approached officers and refused orders to back away.

At some point at least one officer fired their gun striking the man.

The 22-year-old suspect is listed as stable at the hospital, while the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.