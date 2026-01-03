Layton school employee arrested after allegedly kissing minor 'on multiple occasions'

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton junior high school employee was arrested for allegedly kissing a 17-year-old boy "on multiple occasions."

Court documents state Hali Lunt, 44, was questioned by investigators after the victim disclosed that Lunt kissed him several times in a manner that was not part of normal familial or social affection.

While investigators were questioning Lunt, she admitted to kissing the victim and acknowledged that the victim was under the age of consent.

Additional statements by other witnesses corroborated portions of the interviews by both the victim and Lunt.

Lunt was later released from jail with conditions, Layton Police confirmed that she was employed with the Davis School District.

The Davis School District said Lunt was placed on leave last month, prior to the current winter break, and that the "alleged conduct is not affiliated" with the district.