Motorcyclist in the hospital after being struck by car in Syracuse, condition unknown

SYRACUSE, Utah — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for injuries after being struck by a passenger car in Syracuse Sunday afternoon. Antelope Drive remains closed by 1250 West.

Police confirmed at 2:02 p.m. that a car had struck a motorcyclist on Antelope Drive in Syracuse. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for injuries; their condition is not confirmed.

Police also confirm that juveniles were involved in the crash, but it is not known which party the juvenile belonged to.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Antelope Drive remain closed at the 1250 West intersection. Investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash.