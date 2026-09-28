Organizations host First Amendment panel after Trump administration ban on media outlets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In the wake of Politico, MS NOW and CNN being banned from the White House, representatives from five different political organizations in and around Salt Lake City participated in a panel to offer insight and answers to audience members about what they believe is the best way to protect the First Amendment.

Dozens of people attended the panel hosted by Salt Lake Indivisible, Mormons with a Better Hope for the Future, Labor Union CWA 7765, 71% Coalition and the Salt Lake Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Some of the topics discussed included how to best organize among various left-leaning groups, how to organize for the midterm elections and how important it is to fight to protect First Amendment rights.

"Even though it is not always Democratic, that speech is more fundamental to just voting or more fundamental than just speaking our mind when we need to, but it is fundamental to movement building and the kind of power we need as working people to win,” said Marty Jackson, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Salt Lake Chapter.

Audience members also asked panelists how best to get involved, especially going into the midterm elections.

"Twelve percent of people under the age of 30 in Utah are registered to vote. We are the fastest-growing minority state. Twelve percent of minority voters are registered to vote in Utah,” said Jamie Carter, a member of Salt Lake Indivisible. “The most impactful thing you can do is talk to your friends and get them registered to vote."

Some of the organizations in attendance are also organizing and will be involved in a No King’s Protest on Oct. 17 at the Utah State Capitol.