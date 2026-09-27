The Other Side Village celebrates second chances and recovery with a gospel brunch

SALT LAKE CITY — "Second chances are real and we are here to help," That’s the message of the Other Side Village on Saturday as they celebrated recovery, dignity and hope with a gospel brunch at their Salt Lake City campus.

There was food for the body and music for the soul, courtesy of the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir.

All of it celebrating those who made the most of their second chances.

Other Side graduates like Dylan Gibson.

“I struggled in my life with addiction, with incarceration, with homelessness.

I’ve learned how to show up for my family, I’ve learned to show up for my friends, learned how to be honest and have integrity.”

Levi Bradford said he was an addict and in jail when he learned about the Other Side.

“And I knew nothing about it, I didn’t know how it worked.

All I knew is I wanted to do something different.”

So Bradford applied while still behind bars and was accepted into the program.

It meant a minimum 30 month commitment of structured living focused on personal change.

Bradford said that was six years ago.

“Today I have custody of my two youngest kids, I have a full-time job, I have a house in Sugar House. My life is, I could have never imagined my life could be where it is today.”

Jennifer Davis said a series of bad life choices, coupled with addiction, lead her to homelessness.

Davis said she heard about the Other Side while staying at a local women’s shelter.

“My life was a dumpster fire!

It would be hard to have anybody, logically, give me another chance.

But they did and I’m so grateful to them.”

Davis now helps run the Other Side donut shop in Salt Lake City.

The Other Side is a non profit and their program is free to those who are accepted.

Saturday was a chance to share success stories with associates and community supporters.

Gibson said he’ll be forever grateful for The Other Side.

“Oh man, second chances is real!

This is a beautiful thing today.”