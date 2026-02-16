Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsDavis County

Actions

Woman's body found by hikers at Bountiful park

Bountiful Police Department
Bountiful Police Department
Bountiful Police Department
Posted
and last updated

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered by hikers early Monday at a Bountiful park.

The Bountiful Police Department said the woman's body was found at the Mueller Park Trailhead just after 6 a.m.

It is currently unknown what happened to the woman, but investigators are at the scene and expect to be there for several hours, and are currently awaiting the medical examiner's office to arrive on the scene.

Officials do not believe there is a threat to the public following the discovery.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere