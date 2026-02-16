Woman's body found by hikers at Bountiful park

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered by hikers early Monday at a Bountiful park.

The Bountiful Police Department said the woman's body was found at the Mueller Park Trailhead just after 6 a.m.

It is currently unknown what happened to the woman, but investigators are at the scene and expect to be there for several hours, and are currently awaiting the medical examiner's office to arrive on the scene.

Officials do not believe there is a threat to the public following the discovery.

