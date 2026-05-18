Ogden man sentenced for intentionally throwing six puppies from moving vehicle

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to throwing six puppies from a moving vehicle on a highway last year has been sentenced to spend just 120 days in jail.

The judge sentenced Memphis Lor on four counts of torture of a companion animal on Monday.

The sentence is based on Lor's ability to complete probation. If he isn't able to follow the guidelines, he will face 4 consecutive sentences of 0-5 years. Lor was also fined $5,000 for each charge, but will only have to pay $750 in fines if he completes probation.

"I'm very sorry, and I wish I could go back," Lor said during his sentencing hearing.

Lor will have to pay $5,329 in restitution to the Davis County Animal Control to pay for the treatment that the dogs underwent.

If Lor is successful through the probation process, he will only serve 120 days in jail, without the ability to earn time for good behavior. Lor's probation is for 36 months, and during that time, he is required to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any treatment plans that officials put in place.

Lor will also not be allowed to own or live with companion animals during his probation.

The sentencing followed the court hearing from Michelle Hicks, the director of animal care for Davis County, in addition to the 101 letters submitted to the court from the community.

"What happened wasn't a momentary lapse in judgment, but it was a series of sustained daily choices made to inflict prolonged suffering on helpless animals whose needs are basic," Hicks stated.

"As horrific as the starvation of Mama Otter was, we must also look at the scene the defendant created on Highway 89. He didn't just abandon those puppies; he launched them from a moving vehicle into 65 miles per hour traffic," Hicks continued.

Hicks added that the mother dog still struggles with eating, trust, and the impacts of the stress put on her by the defendant.

Lor was arrested on October 22 after he traveled southbound on US-89 between Fruit Heights and Layton, and intentionally threw the weeks-old puppies from his car's window.

Davis County man arrested for allegedly throwing 6 puppies out of moving car

Two of the puppies were killed during the incident, and another sustained serious injuries. Later, the mother of the dogs was found abandoned on the side of the road near Bountiful Pond, severely malnourished.

Watch: Davis County puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

Davis County puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

Davis County Animal Care Officers said the puppies and their mother wouldn't have survived the incident if it weren't for the swift community-led rescue actions taken by several residents. Those who stopped to rescue the puppies reported sightings of the mother on social media, which aided in the officer's quick response.