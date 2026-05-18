Flames seen shooting from garage in West Jordan home fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Flames were seen shooting out of a West Jordan home during a fire call early Monday that required the response of several departments.

Multiple people called in reports of a fire at the home in the 3400 block of 7580 South. When West Jordan Fire Department crews arrived, they immediately went to work on the smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Video shows large flames coming from West Jordan home fire:

Flames come from West Jordan home fire

A second alarm was required, with calls and a response by additional crews from West Valley City, South Jordan and Sandy.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it was sparked in the garage.

Smoke seen in video coming from garage during West Jordan home fire: