Syracuse Police ask public to help identify hit-and-run suspect caught on camera

SYRACUSE, Utah — Police are trying to identify a person who they say is responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Davis County and was later seen on a resident's home security camera.

The Syracuse Police Department shared the video on social media, showing the suspect and his vehicle after the incident. For an unknown reason, the man backed his white Toyota 4Runner into a driveway, got out, walked around and looked around a bit, then got back into his SUV and drove off.

Details about the hit-and-run itself were not given, other than that it happened Tuesday morning between 4:19 and 4:30 a.m., and the suspect fled west on 2575 South.

Police believe the man is middle-aged and was wearing a light-colored hat, a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Syracuse PD at 801-825-4400 and refer to case number Y26-04002.