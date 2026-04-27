West Bountiful man arrested after police allegedly find dynamite from 80s in home

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — West Bountiful police have arrested an 80-year-old man they say was found to be storing decades-old dynamite near fuel at his home.

Dwayne Raymond Hughes was arrested on Sunday and is facing charges of possessing an explosive, unlawful possession of fireworks, and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on Saturday, West Bountiful police were called to a home near 1400 North 1100 West for a domestic violence incident. When police arrived, they learned that the incident was between the homeowner and his son, who both resided in the home.

The son was arrested. FOX 13 News is working to learn more about that arrest.

While the son was being arrested, he told police that his father was in possession of explosives. Police gained consent from Hughes to search his property.

During the search, police found a container with dynamite that experts say was from the 1980s.

Nearby the explosives, police say they found a 2,500-gallon tank of diesel fuel. Following Hughes' arrest, police say they went in and removed the explosives from the property.

Also found at the home were some illegal fireworks.