Woman arrested for alleged DUI in Syracuse found with 14 open hard seltzers in car, police say

SYRACUSE, Utah — A 34-year-old woman from Syracuse is facing DUI charges, among others, after police say they witnessed her hit a garbage can with her vehicle and just kept driving. Katelin Jones Nall was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents, police were called by several witnesses who stated they saw a vehicle swerving all over the road and stopping in the middle of an intersection. Officers located the vehicle near 1700 South and 3000 West and say they watched as the vehicle crashed into a garbage can, hit a curb, and almost crashed into a pole.

Police say they activated their overhead lights and followed the vehicle, but it continued driving. Officers say the driver, Nall, wasn't evading officers or speeding up, but she continued for over a mile without stopping.

When Nall finally pulled over, police say they could smell the odor of alcohol on her breath.

Investigators say that Nall wasn't sure what time it was and couldn't remember where she was or where she was coming from. Court documents also state that Nall had trouble standing up and kept almost falling asleep while talking to officers.

Officers claim that Nall told them that she had drunk a while ago, but couldn't remember what she had drunk or how much.

When police searched her vehicle, they say they found 14 opened cans of hard seltzer in the car. Police say that Nall was observed with clues of inebriation during their field sobriety tests.

Katelin Jones Nall faces charges for unsafe lane of travel, failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, driving on the wrong side of a roadway, driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle, and failure to comply with duties at a vehicle accident.