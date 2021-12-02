Daybell's murder trial set for January 2023

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — A judge has set a January, 2023 trial date for Chad Daybell, indicted in May, 2021 on charges that he and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell (Vallow) murdered Lori's children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, his former wife.

Vallow has also been charged with conspiracy to murder her former husband, Charles Vallow, but has remained in an Idaho state hospital deemed not competent to stand trial.

Although Vallow's time in the hospital was extended by 180 days in September, medical professionals may deem her to be competent sooner, in which case a status conference will be scheduled.

Judge Steven Boyce heard from both the prosecution and defense teams during the scheduling hearing, with the Daybell's defense team arguing that Daybell shouldn't have to wait for two years until Vallow is ready for trial, but Vallow's defense attorney made the case that there is no timeline as to when she'll be deemed competent.

Boyce set the trial to last ten weeks to avoid scheduling issues that could arise should a shorter timeline not be sufficient. Jury selection alone could take two weeks.

Still to be considered is whether Daybell and Vallow's cases will be heard separately, with additional hearings on this case set for mid-December.