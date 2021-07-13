Watch
Delta/SkyWest plane towed off SLC Airport runway after 'potential maintenance issue' while landing

Rick Bowmer/AP
A Delta jet lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jul 12, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Connection flight operated by SkyWest may have experienced some problems as it landed in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

A Delta spokesperson said flight 4262 was towed to the gate after it arrived at the SLC International Airport.

Delta told FOX 13 the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution following indications of a potential maintenance issue during landing."

No further details were provided on what the potential issues were.

According to FlightAware, the airplane came from Durango, Colorado and landed on time in SLC around 7:40 p.m.

"The safety of our customers and crew remains Delta's top priority," the spokesperson added.

