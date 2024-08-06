Deputies shoot West Haven man holding 2 children hostage

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A man holding two children hostage while threatening suicide was shot and killed by Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday after he threatened one of the children.

Deputies responded to a West Haven apartment after a family member called to say the man was "threatening self-harm and possibly under the

influence of drugs," the sheriff's office reported.

The unidentified man was seen holding an edged weapon and holding the two children hostage.

As deputies attempted to talk to the man to release the children, he allegedly made statements threatening to harm one of them, leading to two officers firing at the man and killing him.

The children were able to be rescued and were unharmed. No other family members or those in the apartment complex were injured.

The two deputies have been placed on leave during an investigation into the incident, while the Weber County Attorney's Office has activated its critical incident protocol.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasize the availability of resources for anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm," the department said.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):