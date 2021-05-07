'Did I kill anybody?' Driver in fatal wrong-way crash did it on purpose

MURRAY, Utah — The man who drove his car the wrong way on Interstate 215 and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver, said he did it to end his life.

Justin Wayne Robertson was charged with murder Friday for the death of Gwen Doner, the 19-year-old woman who was hit and killed when Robertson drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway on April 19.

In newly-released court documents, Robertson told police after the crash that he "did it on purpose because I wanted to end my life."

Robertson admitted to having smoked methamphetamine before the incident, which began with him ramming a parked Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Cottonwood Heights. Police say Robertson claimed to have hit the vehicle "to start something due to being mad at his life."

After hitting the patrol car, Robertson said he went looking for an off ramp to drive the wrong way. Robertson drove his Chevrolet Avalanche onto I-215 at 6200 South, then hit Doner's car about six miles away.

"Did I kill anybody? I was trying to kill myself," Robertson said when caught by officers after fleeing the scene of the accident.

Doner was airlifted in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center where she later died. A passenger in Doner's car also suffered serious injuries.

Along with the murder, Robertson is facing 11 other charges, including DUI, failure to stop at an injury accident and possession of a controlled substance.