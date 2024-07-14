Dozens displaced after West Valley City apartment building fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple apartments were damaged, and dozens of residents were forced out of their homes due to a fire in West Valley City on Sunday.

West Valley City Fire Department officials said they received calls just after 11 a.m. for a fire at 3810 S. Redwood Road. When crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming from the top level of a 2-story apartment building. The fire appeared to be burning in the attic and spreading into the adjoining apartment.

The two units below the fire received water damage. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross of Utah added that they are assisting those impacted. They said eight units were affected, with about 30 people displaced in total. The organization said it will help the residents with any immediate needs and essential items, such as food, clothing, medications and a safe place to stay.

The fire department estimated $300,000 in damage.

Anyone needing assistance from the fire can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).