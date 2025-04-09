Dozens of Utah university students have visas revoked by Trump administration

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of international students studying at Utah universities have had their visas revoked over the last week by the current Trump administration, sometimes without prior notice.

The University of Utah, which shared that 17 of its students were affected, said the visas were revoked for various reasons, including "failure to maintain nonimmigrant status and/or criminal record check." Utah officials said records may have had their records terminated or visas revoked as the result of an arrest or being charged with criminal activity.

Among the offenses that can be targeted are "domestic violence allegations or driving under the influence."

As of Wednesday, officials at the following universities have confirmed to FOX 13 News that its students were among those whose visas were revoked and had their records terminated:

Snow College ( 2 students )

) University of Utah ( 17 students )

) Utah State University (Numbers not disclosed)

Utah Valley University (3 students)

According to a statement provided by the University of Utah, both graduate and undergraduate students were included in the actions. It added that the SEVIS system that tracks and monitors non-immigrant students and exchange visitors is terminating records "without notice to the university and/or the student."

SEVIS, which stands for Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, is operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The University of Utah has 3,733 international students with visas and 371 exchange students. It said that it is working with its international students "about the ways they can stay in good standing and maintain their visa status."

The revocation of visas comes as the Trump administration cracks down on universities and colleges for what it believes is pro-Palestinian support by students and faculty, although it's unknown if any of the students in Utah had any ties to that campaign. The Associated Press reports that schools are now seeing its students stripped of visas with "no known connection to protests."