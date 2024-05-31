Driver killed after veering into oncoming traffic, crashing into cattle trailer

WELLSVILLE, Utah — One person was killed early Friday after veering into oncoming traffic on State Route 101 in Wellsville and crashing into a cattle trailer.

Utah Highway Patrol Scene of fatal accident involving car and cattle trailer in Wellsville

The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened before 7 a.m. when the passenger car drifted into the opposing lane at mile marker 1. The car crashed head on with the semi truck hauling the trailer.

While the car driver was killed, the semi truck driver was not injured. Two cows were killed in the accident.

Both directions of the roadway have been closed but are expected to open by 11 a.m.