Driver killed after veering into oncoming traffic, crashing into cattle trailer

Utah Highway Patrol
Investigators on scene of fatal crash involving cattle trailer in Wellsville
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 12:19:48-04

WELLSVILLE, Utah — One person was killed early Friday after veering into oncoming traffic on State Route 101 in Wellsville and crashing into a cattle trailer.

Scene of fatal accident involving car and cattle trailer in Wellsville

The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened before 7 a.m. when the passenger car drifted into the opposing lane at mile marker 1. The car crashed head on with the semi truck hauling the trailer.

While the car driver was killed, the semi truck driver was not injured. Two cows were killed in the accident.

Both directions of the roadway have been closed but are expected to open by 11 a.m.

