Driver killed in wrong-way head-on Wasatch County crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed late Thursday after a pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic in Wasatch County, moments before slamming into another truck.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a black Ford F150 was traveling westbound on State Road 40 near milepost 24 when it went into oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle.

Instead of returning to the travel lane after the pass, the F150 continued in oncoming traffic and hit a silver Dodge Ram pulling a flatbed head-on while it was driving in the opposite direction.

The 39-year-old driver of the F150 was killed in the crash, while the driver and passenger in the Dodge were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for nearly four hours following the accident.

Wrong-way accidents and deaths continue to surge in Utah, with the state having matched last year's total number of fatalities by June.