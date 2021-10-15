Driver uninjured in wild accident caught on UHP dashcam video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A driver is lucky to not only be alive, but to have been uninjured in a wild crash on a Utah highway that was captured entirely on video.

WATCH: Deadly crash on I-215 in Millcreek causes traffic backup

The Utah Highway Patrol shared the dashcam video of the Oct. 8 accident in Box Elder County with the title "Seatbelt Safety."

In the video, a trooper is traveling down the highway in the rain when a pickup truck speeding in the opposite direction loses control and flies over the median.

UHP Dashcam crash

The truck rolls across the highway, just ahead of the trooper and another vehicle, before coming to a rest off the road.

The trooper immediately pulls over and can be seen running to the truck, along with bystanders, to check on the driver, who was wearing his seatbelt and was able to walk away from the accident without injury.

READ: Utah has the 6th worst drivers in the country, new survey says

While no one was injured, the UHP used the accident as a reminder for drivers, writing on the post to be careful when behind the wheel.

"The outcome of this crash is one that is important and needs to be shared! Please wear your searbelts and please slow down in inclement weather."