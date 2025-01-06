Driver who killed 2 in Eagle Mountain road rage crash sentenced up to 10 years in prison

PROVO, Utah — The man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two people during a road rage incident in Eagle Mountain has been sentenced and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Peterson Drew Matheson was sentenced Monday to two consecutive 0-5 year sentences, meaning they will be served back-to-back.

In June 2023, Matheson was driving a Ford F-150 when he purposely crashed into a car during a road rage exchange on SR-73. Matheson's pickup truck then careened into oncoming traffic and smashed into a Porsche, killing Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmelberger.

Matheson pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree felony manslaughter charges in November.

While Matheson could serve 10 years behind bars, Utah law allows him to be released as early as next month and the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will make the final decision on his sentence.