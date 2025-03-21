Duct Tape Derby, Equinox, Beavers and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

CACHE COUNTY

Beaver Exhibition - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Hardware Wildlife Education Center will host a FREE exhibit featuring everything to learn about beavers and their impact on Curtis Creek, just west of the center. There will also be fun games, crafts, and story-time for the whole family on the hour. Follow the link here for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful Philharmonia's 2nd Annual Children's Concert - This Saturday at 11:00 a.m. th Bountiful High Auditorium will host a FREE event featuring the 2nd Annual Children's Concert playing Peter and The Wolf and E.T. narrated by Todd Wente. There will be an instrument petting zoo after the performance. Follow the link here for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Spring Equinox at Parowan Gap - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Parowan Gap Historic Site will host a FREE guided walking tour & observation. Please come dressed for cooler spring weather and sturdy hiking shoes. The Spring Equinox presentation will be at 6:00 p.m. followed by a walk to the Spring Equinox Carone at 7:00m p.m. Follow the link here for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Ramada Iftar - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Riverside Branch Salt Lake City Public Library will host a free event featuring a traditional Muslim fast-breaking meal, family-friendly activities, Iftar snacks and more. Follow the link here for more information.

Crossroads Cards & Memorabilia Show - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Shops at South Town in Sandy will host a free event featuring vendors with sports cards, memorabilia, autographs, trading card games and other collectibles! Enter through the southwest entrance by Homegoods. Follow the link here for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Swing Into Spring - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Ponderosa Building at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds will host a FREE event featuring local vendors with fashion accessories, treats, handmade jewelry, Mother's Day Gifts and more! Follow the link here for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Duct Tape Derby - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Nordic Valley Ski Resort will host an event featuring sled competitions including the fastest sled, best dressed team, crowd favorite and more! Check-ins for competitors is at 3:30 p.m. and must sign a waiver. Follow the link here for more information.