Man arrested for punching teen girl unconscious at West Valley City concert, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 17-year-old girl attending a concert at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City was allegedly knocked unconscious by a man who was arrested for aggravated child abuse.

Jacob David Shelley, 47, was taken into custody Saturday evening during a concert by the $uicideboy$, a hip hop duo from New Orleans.

Police said Shelley and the teen had gotten into an argument over a "viewing area" in the lawn section of the venue, which then turned physical. Witnesses said Shelley "continuously punched" the teenage girl as amphitheatre staff tried to intervene, only to be pushed away by Shelley.

After one staff member was able to push Shelley over a railing, ending the assault, the unconscious teen was taken from the area by emergency crews in a wheelchair.

"[The victim] had clear injuries to her face to include a large hematoma on her forehead and her nose was crooked indicated a possible fracture," police wrote in the arrest report.

West Valley City police said the teen suffered multiple "facial fractures" and was transported to the hospital by her mother.

"The statements provided by witnesses and the staff member indicate the assault was an intentional act," wrote police, "where after attempting to get the male to disengage he returned to assaulting the juvenile victim."