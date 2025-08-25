Judge won't dismiss Utah's transgender athletes lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has again refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a pair of transgender girls against Utah's high school athletics organization and two school districts.

Lawyers for the Utah High School Activities Association and the Granite and Jordan school districts had asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, citing a recent executive order by President Trump banning transgender girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity. In a ruling handed down on Friday, 3rd District Court Judge Keith Kelly refused.

"Because Plaintiffs’ claims are rooted in constitutional violations, the Court holds that Plaintiffs have standing. The case is not moot, and the Court can redress the harms and injuries associated with the constitutional violation under Utah law. In addition, because substantial federal case law has held that bans similar to the Executive Order are unconstitutional, there is a reasonable probability that the presidential ban will be overturned," the judge wrote.

Judge Kelly previously ruled against the plaintiffs when they sought sanctions against the UHSAA and the school districts for complying with President Trump's executive order, arguing it was in contrast to the judge's previous injunction in the case. The girls are challenging Utah's law banning trans girls from playing sports that align with their gender identity, arguing it is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Read the judge's ruling here: