E-scooter rider critically injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

File photo: Person riding e-scooter
Posted at 10:13 PM, Apr 21, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — A person riding an electric scooter was hospitalized after a collision with a vehicle Sunday night.

Salt Lake City Police said the crash happened at 800 W. North Temple.

One person — the e-scooter rider — was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information about the incident was provided. Police said drivers should expect some road closures.

