E-scooter rider critically injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City
Posted at 10:13 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 00:13:51-04
SALT LAKE CITY — A person riding an electric scooter was hospitalized after a collision with a vehicle Sunday night.
Salt Lake City Police said the crash happened at 800 W. North Temple.
One person — the e-scooter rider — was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No further information about the incident was provided. Police said drivers should expect some road closures.
