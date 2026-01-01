Utah's hospitalization rates from the flu are the highest so far this decade, said new report

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest statistics on Utah's Respiratory Diseases Dashboard, updated regularly by the Department of Health and Human Services, show that there have been around 700 hospitalizations this season.

It’s a time to be with loved ones and be merry. But for health experts like Dr. Jennifer Brinton, “Unfortunately, that can also be a time when you can spread illness.”

Brinton works both in the community and in hospitals as a general pediatrician. Some of her time is spent at South Davis Community Hospital.

“I help cover the children who are in the skilled nursing facility here,” said Brinton. “Kids who are too sick or complex to be home, but not sick enough to be in the hospital.”

The long-term facility seeks to keep its young patients living a normal life while shielding them from the spread they’re observing.

“On the pediatric side, we’ve seen a lot of people admitted for influenza this year - more than in other years,” Brinton said.

The latest statewide numbers show that the flu currently accounts for around nine percent of all emergency room visits - and Brinton says she’s seen some of those concerning cases first-hand.

“Children who are typically healthy have had to come into the hospital,” said Brinton. “Often they need breathing treatments and some have unfortunately had serious complications - including brain injuries”

In Utah County, public health officials are seeing a similar spike.

“In the last week alone, we have seen nearly 100 hospitalizations for flu,” said Aislynn Tolman-Hill with the Utah County Health Department.

Tolman-Hill says it’s driven by higher numbers of influenza virus A and it’s one more reason why people need to practice good respiratory etiquette this winter if they are sick.

“Stay home from those family gatherings, from those social engagements,” Tolman-Hill said. “It’s a hard thing to do, but one of the best gifts we can give one another is to not get people sick.”

She says that also means washing hands, coughing into your elbow and getting immunized if you haven’t yet.

Dr. Brinton says every shot offers protection - especially if you have family members that can’t get it.

“You think about your cancer patient, or your baby, or someone who’s elderly and immunocompromised,” said Brinton. “So what we can do is cocoon them. If everyone in your family is immunized, you can prevent the spread to those who are more vulnerable.”

These health experts say if you’re experiencing symptoms or have concerns, you should consult your physician and visit the CDC’s website for guidance.