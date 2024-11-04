2 people arrested after fleeing Utah police across state lines into Wyoming

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — A man and woman are in the Uinta County Jail in Wyoming after leading Utah law enforcement on a chase across state lines.

On Friday, a Daggett County Sheriff's deputy said he spotted the suspects' truck, which he recognized from a previous traffic stop. He said the pickup truck — a Chevrolet Silverado — had a fake license plate, and he pulled them over on State Route 43 in Manila.

The driver, 53-year-old Garth Stringer, did not respond to questions or get out of the car when asked. The deputy told Stringer he was being detained, and they were calling in a tow truck to take his vehicle away.

At this point, Stringer allegedly said: "We are not going to do this again" and drove away, which started the pursuit.

Sheriff Erik Bailey, who was on the scene assisting with the traffic stop, joined the deputies as they followed Stringer into Wyoming. The Uinta County Sheriff's Office was then able to stop Stringer's truck using a spike strip on Wyoming Highway 414.

A gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the car. The passenger, 41-year-old Brittany Stephenson, had a warrant out of Kentucky for violating a protective order and was forbidden from possessing a firearm.

Both Stringer and Stephenson were booked into the Uinta County Jail.