Authorities searching for climbers who damaged petroglyph panel

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Vernal Field Office for the Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public's help in finding the climbers who allegedly damaged an ancient petroglyph panel in Uintah County.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office, they are searching for information identifying anyone involved in installing climbing bolts on the Pregnant Sheep Petroglyph Panel. The panel is located between Bourdette Draw and Highway 40 near the Musket Shot Springs Overlook.

The bolts were discovered on November 10 of this year.

Anyone with information about who could have done the installation is asked to call BLM law enforcement at 800-722-3998.