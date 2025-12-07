Community remembers Green River mayor after fatal crash

GREEN RIVER, Utah — On Friday night, city manager Edward Castro Bennett got a phone call no one wants to receive and was told his coworker and friend, Mayor Ren Hatt, died in a car crash.

“My gut reaction was one of, okay, I didn't hear that correctly. What? What did you say?” Bennett said.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Bennett was traveling on Highway 6 when a semi-truck drifted into his lane, hitting his car.

“It's absolutely devastating,” Bennett said through tears.

Ren had been mayor since 2021 and just won the re-election a month ago.

“He doesn't like the politicking, he doesn't like the showmanship of what it means to go out and shake hands and kiss babies. He just wants to announce a basketball game or umpire a little league baseball game,” Bennett said.

Ren not only touched the lives of Green River residents but also those of high school students.

“I had an English teaching position available. And I told him, if you wanted to come teach, you could also be the baseball coach. So that was the hook,” said Kayce May-Riches, principal of Green River High School.

On Saturday, students at Green River wore beanies at their basketball game in honor of Ren.

“It's going to take a long time, I think, for Green River to recover. It's going to be difficult for our kids,” Riches said. "I told them today that Mr. Hatt would expect them to move on and go on and do great things.”

Counselors will be at the school for students on Monday.

Now, community members have nothing but memories to look back on.

“He went to a ball game a few months ago,” Bennett said. "He was like, Oh yeah, we're just in the car. We're headed out to Grand Junction to go to the baseball game. I was like, sweet, will you pick me up a cap? So, he did.”

“I told Ren's Dad this morning that I learned something from Ren every day,” Riches said. "He was a great teacher, but he also made me a much better leader.”

Ren’s loved ones will always remember the legacy he leaves behind.

“I saw some of the signs that the kids wrote, and I was happy to see that they wrote to him, You made an impact. You were important. I think, if anything, Ren would want that to be his legacy, is that he made an impact,” Riches said through tears.

“If it's the middle of the day and some funny thing pops into my mind that only Ren would get. I don't know what I'm going to do there,” Bennett said while tearing up.

Council member Bo Harrison will be the interim mayor, but within the next thirty days anyone who is eligible to serve as mayor can put their name in, the council will do interviews and vote.

Whoever wins the majority vote will become mayor until the next election cycle.

The crash remains an open investigation.