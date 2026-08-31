Flooding causes Duchesne City Cemetery gravesites to sink into ground

DUCHESNE, Utah — Several gravesites at the Duchesne City Cemetery in eastern Utah have sunk into the ground following the heavy weekend downpours that caused flooding across the state.

Along with the gravesites, multiple headstones were also damaged. Photos from the cemetery appear to show the gravesites having sunk several feet into the ground.

Duchesne City Cemetery

Duchesne Mayor Deborah Herron said 5-6 graves were affected along with cemetery drainage lines. Crews are expected to be on site to repair damage that followed the rain and flooding.

"We understand how important the cemetery and the resting places of loved ones are to our community," the city wrote on social media. "Please know that addressing these concerns is a top priority, and our crews are actively working to assess the affected areas and make the necessary repairs as quickly and carefully as possible."