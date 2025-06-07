Watch Now
Large police presence in Carbon County, officials confirm

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Price City Police Department confirms a large presence in Carbon County, details surrounding the circumstances are not known at this time.

A statement by the police department reads in full:

There is a large police presence in Carbon County but it does NOT have to do with an active shooter, nor does it have to do with Castleview Hospital. Further information will be released at a later time.

A reporter will be responding to the scene for any updates. No other information is confirmed at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

