Moab police searching for suspect accused of stealing gun from vehicle

MOAB, Utah — The Moab Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of stealing a rifle from a vehicle in the city.

Moab Police posted the photos of the suspect to their social media late Monday night. According to police, the man in the pictures stole a rifle from a vehicle parked behind Best Western near Center and Main.

Investigators say they believe the man is from out of town which is why they posted the photos hoping someone might recognize him from another hotel or motel.

Another vehicle was also broken into, according to police, that vehicle had a handgun stolen from it.

Anyone with information about the man in the pictures is asked to call Moab Police at 435-259-8115 and select option "0" to speak with a detective.