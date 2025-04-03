Remains found in San Juan County confirmed to be missing Texas man

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The search for a missing Texas couple has come to an end in Utah after officials confirmed that a body found in San Juan County this month is Raymond Ankofski.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found on March 26. Raymond and his wife Maranda were first reported missing by family members on June 21, 2024.

Their family reported them missing after they failed to check out of their hotel room.

Investigators say the couple was in the Steel Bender Trail area along Millcreek when a flash flood hit. Officials also stated that a man in the area told them he believed there was still a couple on the trail when he came off of it.

A helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety flew over the canyon, but those on board were unable to see anyone.

On July 24, investigators found the couple's UTV near the trail. Chief Deputy Mike Palmer with the Grand County Sheriff's Office said when the vehicle was found, there wasn't much left of it.

"It appears that probably once the flood hit the UTV, we're thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, pushed it down the wash and off of the waterfall," Palmer said. "Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area in this canyon."

Maranda was found on July 22 during a search of Millcreek Canyon.

Investigators say that Raymond's body was found along the Colorado River, around 37 miles from the UTV wreckage site.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office extended their condolences to the Ankofski family and thanked the community and other law enforcement entities for their work finding the missing couple.