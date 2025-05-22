Semi rolls in San Juan County closing all but one lane of SR-191

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Officials say that State Route 191 in San Juan County will be down to one lane for several hours following a semi rolling over and losing its load on the road.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, the semi rolled near mile post 94. That's in-between La Sal and Monticello.

Due to the semi losing what appears to be a large pipe on the road only one direction of traffic is being allowed to go through at a time.

No injuries were reported from the crash. What led to the crash is under investigation.

