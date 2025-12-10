‘It takes a community’: Duchesne County mourns loss of sisters just 3 years apart

ROOSEVELT, Utah — People in Roosevelt gathered Tuesday night to remember the life of 12-year-old Lydia Love, who was killed while crossing the street last week. This tragedy was just a few days before the third anniversary of the death of her older sister, Jaydlen. The candlelight vigil was to honor both daughters.

"I just keep thinking, it took a community to raise my girls, and it takes a community to say goodbye,” said their mom, Sandra Chatwin.

"She’s just so sweet and caring, and I’m going to miss her so much,” said Elyse Jackman, Lydia's best friend.

"From the moment that you met her, she was your best friend,” added Elyse’s mom, Lisa Jackman. "Happy, energetic, little fire spit that made everybody laugh and made everybody smile anytime she got with them."

At Tuesday night's vigil, people held candles and each other close. They shared memories about Lydia and wrote notes for her as well.

Lydia passed away a few days before her sister Jaydlen's third death anniversary. Jaydlen had an aggressive form of cancer. The vigil was in her memory as well. Their mom, Chatwin, lit a candle first, and then others lit theirs off her flame.

Elyse was going to martial arts class with Lydia when a car ran a red light and hit Lydia while they were in the crosswalk. Lisa said they are “the fortunate ones.”

"When I spoke to the detective about it, he actually choked up and said, ‘hold that little girl so close, because it was this close,’ and I mean the idea that it was so close, it was so close, and I’m so grateful every minute of every day,” Lisa said.

Elyse said she hopes this incident reminds people to drive safely and carefully.

"Please just watch for kids,” she said. “Just make sure you keep an eye out — that’s really it. It just breaks my heart that that happened. She really didn’t deserve that."

"The reason why grieving hurts so bad is because we knew a love so strong, and we're better for having known such a wonderful little girl,” added Lisa.

In Lydia and her sisters’ honor, the family is collecting donations for Primary Children’s Hospital.

“The family invites everyone to contribute new and unused toys, games, blankets, or soft, warm gifts. To ensure hospital safety, all items must be unwrapped, unused, and in original packaging. Please tag each gift “In Honor of Jaydlen and Lydia,” shared the family.

Donation drop-off locations:



Roosevelt: King’s Peak Credit Union, Farm Bureau Insurance, High Country Pizza and Deli, Little Basin Bees Daycare (209 N. 100 East and 145 N. State Street), Sprouse Insurance Agency, Tickle Me Pink, and Techris Design

Vernal: Hit The Roast Coffee Shop (22 W. Main Street), Heritage Chevrolet, and Sprouse Insurance

Duchesne: Sprouse Insurance

There is also a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

The Roosevelt Police Department told FOX 13 News that the crash is still under investigation by the Duchesne County Attorney's office.