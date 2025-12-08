Green River to honor Mayor Hatt with a candlelight vigil

GREEN RIVER, Utah — The city of Green River says it will be transforming its planned Light the Night event into a candlelight vigil to honor its late mayor, Ren Hatt, who died in a car crash on Friday.

After speaking with many residents and volunteers, the city says they will be transitioning this year's Light the Night into a candlelight vigil in Hatt's memory, along with a light parade along Main Street.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday, residents and guests are invited to begin lining up along Main Street, with the light parade ending at O.K. Anderson Park.

At the park, residents will gather as a community to reflect and honor Mayor Hatt's life. Organizers say hot cocoa and donuts will be available, provided by volunteers who wanted to keep the spirit of giving alive during such a difficult week.

“Green River is a small rural community, and moments like this bring our closeness into clear view,” said City Manager Edward Castro Bennett. “Many of us are thinking of Mayor Hatt’s family, his fiancée Maria, his former students, and of the people who were shaped by his kindness and his steady presence. The vigil will give residents and guests a time to stand together, to hold a quiet moment, and to remember this man who gave so much of himself to our town.”

Councilmember Bo Harison, who is now serving as the acting mayor, is working with the city's council to guide the city through the next steps required for succession planning. When those details are ready, the city will make them available to the public.