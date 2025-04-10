Utah woman arrested after allegedly leading police on 130 mph chase

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Utah woman is now facing charges after officials say she led police on a chase reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour. Court documents state that she only cooperated with police after calling AAA to get her tire fixed. Annamae Cabalsa Martinez, 45, was arrested Wednesday.

According to court documents, at 5:23 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was running radar on Interstate 70 near milepost 159 when he observed a vehicle traveling at 120 miles per hour.

The trooper would follow the vehicle, attempting to pull them over, but the vehicle would increase in speed rather than pulling over.

Utah Highway Patrol attempted to use tire spikes on the vehicle but were unsuccessful on their first attempts. A second attempt would strike the vehicle, causing it to lose air in the front driver-side tire.

Troopers report that the vehicle would pull over to the right side of the road but the driver, identified as Annamae Martinez, refused to listen to commands to exit the vehicle or roll down her windows.

A standoff continued between highway patrol and Martinez for 40 minutes until officials say she called AAA to get someone to fix her tire. AAA officials then gave Martinez's phone number to troopers, who were able to get the driver to leave the vehicle.

Martinez could now face charges for reckless driving and failure to respond to officers signal to stop.