'Economic Blackout' to place spotlight on local Utah businesses instead of big corporations

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utahns are set to participate in what is being called an “economic blackout” as shoppers hope to make everyone aware of how small businesses are considered to be the backbone of communities across the state.

Businesses like Sugar House Coffee in Salt Lake City are asking customers to shop small and locally for 24 hours starting Friday, instead of buying from big corporations like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

“I’m only buying 25 dozen a week, our eggs have literally doubled in price over the past month. Our cost of bacon has gone up $20 a case,” explained Sugar House Coffee owner Emily Potts.

Potts shared how a customer gave a 1-star review last week because they were upset about the price of eggs.

"She’s like, ‘Well, why don’t you just go to Harmon’s and buy a dozen for $6.50?,’" Potts said. "I think there’s a misconception that small businesses get a discount on items that we purchase but in reality, we’re actually paying more.”

Potts is also protesting big corporations who are scaling back DEI initiatives.

“Another really important aspect of having this economic blackout is to support businesses that are actually supporting you back,” she said.

Chad Hopkins of Hopkins Brewing Company is feeling the effects of inflation on groceries.

“We don’t have corporate money," he explained. "A lot of us small business owners, like Sugar House Coffee, we don’t do this for money, we do it for passion, we love our communities.”

Hopkins explained how it's difficult to make money through his kitchen because he pays his team a higher wage than other places.

“It’s just hard for us to make ends meet with rising costs," Hopkins added. "So, things are pretty tight for us.”

Resident Eden Cortes is concerned over how many large companies have taken so much share of the market.

"We’re no longer buying local. We’re going to Amazon, we’re going to Walmart, Target, and in reality, those minor economic communities are important,” Cortes said. “I know it’s convenient for many of us but also there’s wide repercussions.”