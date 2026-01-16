Education leaders frustrated with how board handled funding cut discussions

SALT LAKE CITY — Robyn Bagley, executive director of Utah Education Fits All, is frustrated with how the state Board of Education handled discussions around proposed education funding cuts.

"I don't feel like the board was able to work together very well or that they were prepared for this discussion," Bagley said. "This was a very weighty discussion. It's a heavy expectation to come forward with the programs and the funding that you would cut from education—programs that affect children. To be able to cram that into two hours when they were so disjointed and disagreeable with one another and then put that forward as a recommendation left me very frustrated."

Utah Education Fits All administers a universal scholarship program, which provides families up to $8,000 per year for customizable learning options, including private schooling, homeschooling and tutoring.

Budget cuts could be coming for Utah's mental health resources for students, and more

Bagley said board members appeared unclear about what they were being asked to do during the recent meeting, and she believes the state Board of Education has never supported the Utah Fits All movement. However, she said the decision ultimately lies with lawmakers, who control funding.

“We haven’t heard anything negative at this point,” Bagley said. “Last year, they appropriated $40 million—$20 million for this school year, and the other $20 million for the next school year. We have not heard that that will be pulled or removed or reduced at this point.”

Currently, 14,635 students are enrolled in the Utah Education Fits All program. Bagley expects that number to climb above 20,000 this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.