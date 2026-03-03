Cyprus High School student killed, 4 others injured in West Valley City rollover crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 15-year-old Cyprus High School student was killed, and four others were injured in a rollover accident Tuesday in West Valley City.

The accident occurred near 4100 South and 8400 West, according to the West Valley City Police Department, which is located next to the high school. A total of 9 students were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident on a dirt section of the road.

The girl was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police added that they don't believe the girl was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Police hold briefing on deadly accident involving students in video below:

Police give briefing on rollover accident

The four others who were injured were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

No other details have been released on the incident or the identity of the person killed.

According to officials, resources are being made available for students who need them at Cyprus High School.

