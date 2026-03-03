Barre and books? Unusual partnership leads to West Valley library branch receiving major upgrade

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One of the oldest and smallest branches in the Salt Lake County Library system is getting a major upgrade.

County officials originally announced plans to renovate and expand the West Valley branch library, which first opened in 1969, and was unanimously approved last month by the Salt Lake County Council, along with a plan to partner with Ballet West in the construction.

The new two-story facility on Lancer Way will be shared with Ballet West and include a modern library, the Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy studios, and a black box theater.

“Our County Library system supports residents with the tools and resources they need to learn, connect, and thrive,” said Salt Lake County Council Chair Aimee Winder Newton. “We know West Valley residents are excited about a new County library branch, and it will be a great model for how strong partnerships can build better public services, bring people together, and support community growth.”

Evelyn Cisneros-Legate, director of the academy, said the project reflects a commitment to accessibility.

“We think it’s really important that we be a little more accessible, a little more available to train students and children of all ages,” Cisneros-Legate said.

She added that the expansion also responds to demand for the academy’s programs.

“Providing that opportunity for even more students as our enrollment has filled is really part of our duty and mission,” Cisneros-Legate said.

In 2024, the West Valley branch had 123,000 visitors who checked out 160,000 items and attended more than 1,000 programs and activities, according to Salt Lake County.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2029, according to Sara Neal, marketing and communications manager with the Salt Lake County Library. In the meantime, county leaders said they will seek input from residents on the building’s design and use.

For West Valley resident Ava Christiansen, the project offers more than a new building. The 17-year-old said the arts provide an important emotional outlet for the community.

“I think it would provide an outlet for people, which would lessen crime and other issues in the area," said Christiansen. "It's something to do and something creative. It’s something that impassions people."