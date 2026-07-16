Evacuation warnings issued for new wildfire near Zion National Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Residents and campers near Zion National Park are being advised to prepare to evacuate due to a new wildfire Wednesday evening.

Washington County officials reported a new fire starting in the Kolob Smith Mesa area.

"Several structures are in the general vicinity of the fire. Stay away from the area," they advised in a social media post.

According to a third-party map referred to by the county, the following areas are under an "Evacuation Warning:"

protect.genasys.com

The impacted areas are mainly to the west of Zion. They also border State Route 9 to the south. One zone includes part of the town of Virgin; the other stops just shy of Rockville and Springdale.

The full interactive map for the zone further to the west can be found HERE; the other can be found HERE.

Although it's not yet clear whether there are evacuation orders in place, the alert tells those in these zones: "be prepared to leave... Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."

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