Firefighters pulled off Cottonwood Fire... to help fill sandbags for potential flooding

BEAVER, Utah — The town of Beaver is in danger of flooding, and on Wednesday, firefighters working to complete containment of the nearby Cottonwood Fire were tasked with filling sandbags instead.

Click HERE to view the Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service

Thunderstorms moving over the Cottonwood Fire burn scar on Tuesday caused minor flooding on nearby roadways.

More storms are forecast for Wednesday, and the U.S. Forest Service said fire managers brought their crews "off the hill earlier than usual." This was to help keep them safe from severe weather, but it also provided manpower to fill crucial sandbags.

U.S. Forest Service

The firefighters reported to Beaver City's sandbag station and filled thousands for local residents who need them to keep potential floodwaters at bay.

"[L]ocal residents and public officials have been extremely gracious to firefighters and Team 4 appreciates the opportunity to be good neighbors in return," the Forest Service wrote on social media.

The Cottonwood Fire is currently 80% contained at 97,458 acres.

City officials are asking residents to consult the maps below to determine if they are in an area that has higher risk of flooding. They ask everyone to prioritize the sandbags for those with the highest risk.