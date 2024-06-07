Watch Now
Evacuations underway after wildfire breaks out near Zion National Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations are underway in Washington County after a wildfire started near the Rockville area Friday.

Officials said the fire is currently at 10 acres, but is growing. Structures are threatened, which is causing the evacuations. The area is located southwest of Zion National Park.

Both directions of State Route 9 are closed at mile marker 29 in Springdale.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As ground and air crews respond to the scene of the wildfire, people are being told to avoid the area.

