Family, friends gather to cheer on Utah little leaguers

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Despite being thousands of miles way, friends and family gathered to cheer on their Utah baseball team as if they were inside the Pennsylvania stadium.

On Friday, the Snow Canyon club became the first team from Utah to ever play in the Little League World Series.

A large group watched the opening game together inside a St. George home. Included in the crowd were members of Easton Oliverson's family, the 12-year-old boy who suffered a head injury after falling from his bunk bed in the team dormitory.

"We have a lot of ties and connections to these boys, and it's just so weird and fun to watch these guys on TV and hopefully going to win it all," said Easton's uncle, Spencer Beck.

The group watched boys they have seen grow up through the years, playing a sport they love. Emotions ran high during the loss, but the room was filled with nothing but love.

"Neighbor kids and friends, we live very close to [Easton's family], and we've interacted with these kids and it's just really fun. Really fun." said Kevin Oliverson, Easton's uncle.

Kevin said the way the community has gathered around his family after his grandson's injury has been heartwarming.

"The support that's out there for Easton and Jace, for all of us, it's really something."