Live blog: After losing teammate, Utah team begins play in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — After a tough week in which a teammate was severely injured, the Utah baseball team finally begins plan Friday in the Little League World Series.

The team from the Snow Canyon Little League is representing the Mountain Region and will face off against the Nolensville, Tennessee team from the Southeast Region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It's the first time a team from Utah has ever played in the Little League World Series.

Utah player Easton Oliverson was injured Sunday night after he fell out of his bunk bed. The 12-year-old is recovering in the hospital and his younger brother has taken his spot on the team.

1:45 p.m.

A passed ball allows another Tennessee run to score and make it 5-1 in the top of the second inning.

——————————————

1:35 p.m.

Josiah Porter puts Utah on the board with a double to centerfield, scoring Ence from second base.

Tennessee 4 Utah 1 - End of the first inning

——————————————

1:34 p.m.

Reggie Ence hits a single to left field. It's the first-ever hit for a Utah team in the Little League World Series.

——————————————

1:19 p.m

Tennessee takes an early first inning 1-0 lead after drawing a bases loaded walk. That was followed by a 2-run double by Nash Carter that barely stayed fair, giving Tennessee a 3-0 lead.

The Tennessee lead increased to 4-0 after a bases loaded sacrifice fly to centerfield.

——————————————

1:04 p.m.

At the start of the ESPN game broadcast, commentators spoke of Easton's story before speaking with his father, Jace, and little brother, Brogan.

When asked what he'd say to his brother, Brogan simply replied, "Go Tank!"

Snow Canyon teammates placed Easton's glove and hat on the field during batting practice, and his face was shown on the scoreboard.

Easton Oliverson Facebook page Easton Oliverson featured on the scoreboard at the Little League World Series

——————————————

12:50 p.m.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Jace Oliverson, center, father of Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson who was injured, holds Easton's medal, with another son, Brogan Oliverson (6) at his side, taking Easton's place on the championship team from Santa Clara, Utah before a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

——————————————

12:32 p.m.

The Little League World Series shared video of how the Snow Canyon squad made it to Williamsport.

Utah has made it to Williamsport!



Dive into all their highlights and best moments as we take a look at How They Got There. pic.twitter.com/uWvimtJHjh — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 19, 2022

——————————————

12:30 p.m.

Just before game time, a video was released showing Easton taking steps with help from hospital staff on Friday. (Video courtesy of the Easton Oliverson Facebook page)

Easton walking on Friday

——————————————

11:00 a.m.