Family of injured Utah boy sues Little League, bunk bed maker

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month, is reportedly suing the league and the company that made the beds.

According to local Pennsylvania news outlet Penn Live, a Philadelphia-based law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Easton and his parents, Jace and Nancy. They are suing Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son.

The suit claims that Little League Baseball “failed to equip the upper bunks with rails to protect its occupants, causing Easton Oliverson to fall," Penn Live reported in an article published Tuesday.

John Savoy & Son — operating as Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport, Pa. — is accused by the plaintiffs of selling “dangerous and defective” bunk beds that “caused significant and permanent injuries" to the boy.

Easton Oliverson, 12, had just arrived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 14, ahead of his team from Santa Clara competing in the Little League World Series. Later that night, he fell off the top bunk and fractured his skull, which has required a massive amount of medical care since.

His recovery was going well for a time, but his family said he had a "major setback" on Sep. 9 when doctors had to reopen his skull cap to treat an infection.

In the latest update provided Friday on Facebook, his family said he is battling multiple infections and has started having seizures, which doctors at Primary Children's Hospital are working to address.

The lawsuit is seeking "in excess of $50,000″ plus “costs, interest, compensatory and punitive damages, and all other damages allowed by law," according to Penn Live's report.