Easton Oliverson returns home following head injury, over a month in the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Easton Oliverson, the injured Utah little league baseball player, announced Monday night that Easton was able to return home after over a month of recovery in the hospital.

Photos of his return show big smiles from the entire Oliverson family at their home in Santa Clara.

Facebook: Easton Oliverson

"Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers," the family said in a Facebook post Monday night. "He is thrilled to be home but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It’s not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through."

Easton was hospitalized due to a serious head injury he suffered after falling off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series in August.

Since his injury, people from around the country have rallied around Easton and his family, offering support online and in the hospital.

The announcement of Easton's return home comes after FOX 13 News reported that his family is suing Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son, the two parties who were responsible for making and using the bunk beds that Easton fell out of.