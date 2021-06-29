Family of pilot killed in small plane crash responds

NORTH LOGAN, Utah -- The family of a man killed in a small plane crash in North Logan has released his name and put out a statement.
Don Gerszewski, a professional pilot, died Saturday night after the single-engine SeaRey LSX crashed into a house on 2200 Meadow Lark Lane.
He was the only person on board.
Members of the the FAA and NTSB arrived Sunday to begin their investigation.
Full statement:
- "With profound sadness, we say farewell to our husband, father and grandfather in this mortal life. He was our rock. A kind, loving friend and steady example to all who knew him. As a second-generation pilot with nearly five decades of aviation experience, Don was responsible for safely flying hundreds of thousands of people to their destinations around the world throughout his career. He was competent, cautious, and thorough with everything he pursued in life. We recognize that unforeseen conditions and a divine influence that we do not fully comprehend resulted in a tragic accident yesterday. We are comforted by our faith in God and His eternal plan, knowing there is a purpose that transcends time and our limited understanding. We also take solace in knowing that he left us doing what he loved, and that he knew how much he is loved by everyone around him. Blue skies and bright horizons until we meet again." -The Gerszewski family