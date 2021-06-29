Family of pilot killed in small plane crash responds

NORTH LOGAN, Utah -- The family of a man killed in a small plane crash in North Logan has released his name and put out a statement.

Don Gerszewski, a professional pilot, died Saturday night after the single-engine SeaRey LSX crashed into a house on 2200 Meadow Lark Lane.

He was the only person on board.

Members of the the FAA and NTSB arrived Sunday to begin their investigation.

Full statement:

